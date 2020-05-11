Dulquer Salmaan bags his second Telugu movie

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is arguably one of the most sought-after young heroes in Mollywood. In 2018, he added a new dimension to his career when he made his Tollywood debut with Mahanati that saw him play legendary actor Gemini Ganesan. The film, revolving around the life of yesteryear actress Savitri, emerged a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from fans.

Nearly two years after Mahanati, DQ has now bagged his second Telugu movie. According to TeluguCinema.Com, the heart-throb is set to play the lead role in a movie to be helmed Hanu Raghavapudi of Andala Rakshasi fame. The flick will be backed by Swapna Movies, the banner behind the Savitri biopic.

Dulquer is a popular name in Kollywood, having starred in the Mani Ratnam-helmed OK Kanmani. He also made a decent impact with his maiden Hindi movie Karwaan, which opened to an okayish response at the box office. Many feel, his film with Hanu Raghavapudi has the potential to help him find a foothold in the Telugu industry.



Interestingly, the director is going through a rough phase on the work front. His last movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu, featuring Sharwanand and Fidaa star Sai Pallavi, did not do well at the box office and failed to impress critics. It remains to be seen whether he is able to get his career back on track with his latest.

Coming back to Dulquer, he suffered a setback when his second Hindi movie The Zoya Factor failed to live up to expectations. The flick, featuring Sonam Kapoor in the titular role, received mixed reviews from critics and this proved to be its downfall. DQ, however, bounced back in style as his Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal hit the bullseye and proved to be a commercial success. He also tasted success with the Malayalam movie Varane Avashyamund. He will next be seen in Hey Sinamika, which marks his first collaboration with Kajal Aggarwal.