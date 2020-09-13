Dulquer Salmaan reveals his favourite Mammootty look

Dulquer Salmaan is arguably one of the most popular young stars in the Malayalam film industry and enjoys an enviable fan following due to his stylish screen presence, intelligent selection of roles and sincere performances. The heartthrob has starred in quite a few popular movies such as Bangalore Days and Kali, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

According to a report carried by Filmibeat, DQ recently revealed that the bearded look sported by his father Mammootty in the 1990 gangster movie Samrajyam is his favourite as it suited the 'Megastar' quite well.

Dulquer is a self-confessed fan of Mammootty's impressive body of work and has always done his best to support his films. A few years ago, he had lashed out at noted filmmaker Ram Gopal for calling Mammootty a 'junior artiste compared to his son'. The reel Gemini Ganesan had also implied that he will consider himself to be lucky if he is able to scale the heights attained by his 'vappichi'.

Coming to the present, DQ will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kurup that features him in a new avatar. Contrary to speculation, it will not be released directly on a streaming platform as it has been designed for a big-screen experience. The Karwaan actor also has a Telugu movie and the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika in his kitty. Hey Sinamika has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks the young actor's first collaboration with top actress Kajal Aggarwal and this might work in the movie's favour.

On the other hand, Mammooty will next be seen in the political thriller One that features him in a massy new avatar. He also has The Priest, co-starring Manju Warrier, in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.