Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mammootty, Sulfath on their wedding anniversary

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his parents--'Megastar' Mammootty and Sulfath-- on their wedding anniversary. He shared a photo of the couple and said that they are an inspiration for the younger generation.



The veteran actor married Sulfath in 1979, shortly before entering the film industry. They were blessed with a daughter in 1982, which added a new dimension to their relationship. DQ was born in 1986.

Mammukka prefers keeping his personal life away from the media glare and generally avoids talking about his wife in public.

Dulquer, meanwhile, is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The heart-throb will soon be seen in the Mollywood biggie Kurup, which is based on the life of a real criminal named Sukumara Kurup.

The flick has been directed by Srinath Rajendran, who helmed the microphone for DQ's first film Second Show, and will release in theatres in multiple languages.

Its teaser has become the talk of the town due to the impressive presentation. Kurup's cast includes Indrajith and Sobhita Dhulipala. DQ also has the cop drama Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika in his kitty. One Is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Mammootty, on the other hand, garnered attention with his work in The Priest. The horror-thriller, the first major movie to hit the screens after the lockdown, did well at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. He was last seen in the political drama One, which featured him in the role of a principled Chief Minister. The Santhosh Viswanath-directed movie received fairly positive reviews but proved to be a commercial failure.

Mammootty will next be seen in Bheeshma Parvam, which reunites him with the ace filmmaker Amal Neerad. It is touted to be a mass drama and features the Best Actor hero in a 'desi' avatar. He will be reuniting with Amal Neerad for Bilal, a follow up to their popular film Big B.