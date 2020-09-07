Dulquer Salmaan wishes 'Vappichi' Mammootty on his birthday

The charming Dulquer Salmaan is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in Malayalam cinema. The heart-throb enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, an impressive selection of roles and bindass nature. The Mahanati star, on Monday, took to Instagram to wish his father Mollywood legend Mammootty on his birthday.

DQ said that his 'Vappichi' is the most disciplined man he knows and revealed that he always tries his level best to reach the high standards set by 'Bilal'. He added that he derives great joy when he sees Mammootty with his grandaughter Maryam.

"Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity, (sic)" posted the young hero.

Mammootty, who began his acting career in the 1970s, remains an inseparable part of Malayalam cinema. Last year, he enthralled fans with films such as Unda, Peranbu and Yatra, proving that he has still got it. He also hit the right notes with the much-hyped Madura Raja, featuring him in a massy avatar. He was last seen in Shylock, which clicked with the target audience.

He currently has One and The Priest in his kitty.

Coming back to Dulquer, he will next be seen in Kurup, one of the biggest movies of his career. He also has a Telugu movie and the Tamil flick Hey Sinamika, co-starring 'Punjabi Kudi' Kajal Aggarwal, in the pipeline.