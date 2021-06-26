'Dune' gets a new release date

'Dune' pushed back by three weeks as Warner Bros shuffles release calendar

Dune features an ensemble cast headlined by Timothee Chalamet

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 26 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 15:22 ist
The poster of 'Dune'. Credit: IMDb

Denis Villaneuve's much-awaited sci-fi feature Dune will now open in the US theatres three weeks late.

The Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction best-seller, was set to open on October 1 in the US but it will now release on October 22, reported Variety.

Dune features an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan SkarsgArd, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The movie will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September where it will be screened out of competition.

The highly anticipated film was originally set for release in December 2020 but was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides Dune, Warner Bros has also delayed The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark was pushed back one week.

The movie, earlier scheduled for release on September 24, will now open on October 1, the previous spot of "Dune".

Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho will debut in theatres and on HBO a month early.

The film, which vacated its October 22 release spot for Dune, is now scheduled to premiere on September 17. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
dune
Warner Bros.

What's Brewing

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

 