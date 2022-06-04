Dutch World War II documentary wins top award at MIFF 2022

Dutch documentary film Turn Your Body to the Sun, which tells the story of a Soviet prisoner of war, has won the Golden Conch award for the Best Documentary Film at MIFF 2022.

The top award of the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation Films was presented by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the valedictory ceremony held at the Nehru Centre, Mumbai this evening in the presence of Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan and other dignitaries.

The award carries a Golden Conch, a certificate and cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Directed by Aliona Van der Horst, Turn Your Body to the Sun brings to light the life story of a Soviet soldier of Tatar descent, who was captured by the Nazis during World War II.

Through his diaries as well as various personal and public archives and registries, his daughter Sana attempts to trace the path of her father to understand what made him the man she knew as a child.

Also Read: India's first K-pop artist Shreya Lenka 'honoured to represent country at global platform'

The International Competition jury observed that the filmmaker has recreated the personal stories of World War II in such a fashion that it provokes the thought of the viewers. The jury noted that the innovative use of archival material is very sensitive and that the cinematic treatment is par excellence.

As many as 18 documentary films from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Panama, South Korea and UK, besides India were in the International Competition section of MIFF 2022.

In the Short Fiction category, Malayalam film Saakshatkaaram shared the Silver Conch award with Gudmund Helsmsal’s Brother Toll a film from Faroe Islands of Denmark.

Prince in a Pastry Shop directed by Polish filmmaker Katarzyna Agopsowicz, won the Silver Conch for Best Animation Film in International Competition category.

Closed to the Light directed and produced by Italian film maker Nicola Piovesan won the ‘Pramod Pati - Most Innovative / Experimental Film’ in this edition. Nicola Piovesan will get Rs.1,00,000 cash prize along with a trophy and certificate.

Ghar Ka Pata by Madhulika Jalali and the Films Division production ‘Who Says The Lepchas Are Vanishing?’ by Abhuydaya Khaitan got the special mention by International Jury.