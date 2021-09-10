Dwayne Johnson’s 'Jungle Cruise' to hit screens in India on September 24

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film has already released internationally in July and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.
Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.
