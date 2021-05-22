Dwayne Johnson to voice character in 'DC League of Super-Pets'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros' upcoming animated feature DC League of Super-Pets.

The former WWE star is currently in production on another Warner Bros/DC project, Black Adam, which will mark his long-awaited debut in the superhero genre.

DC League of Super-Pets will center on Superman’s dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation, reported Variety.

Jared Stern is writing and directing the film, which will release in US theatres on May 20, 2022.

Sam Levine will serve as co-director on the project, which Johnson is producing through his company Seven Bucks Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern will also produce, while John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller will serve as executive producers.

Johnson's Black Adam, which will also feature Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, is set to release theatrically in July 2022.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his Disney movie Jungle Cruise, and Netflix actioner Red Notice, co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.