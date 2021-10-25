'Dybbuk' is crisper, scarier than 'Ezra': Director Jay K

Director Jay K says that his upcoming movie Dybbuk, a remake of his Malayalam film Ezra, is 'crisper' and scarier than the original version. He adds that flick has a universal theme, which should help it reach a wider audience.

"I jumped at the prospect of making the film as this content is universal in nature. The film is crisper than the original version and we have upped the horror quotient. I will let Dybbuk speak for itself," he told DH.

Ezra, which hit the screens in 2017, was a horror-thriller that revolved around the challenges faced by a couple because of an antique box with a dark secret. The film starred Prithviraj in the lead and emerged as a commercial success. Dybbuk stars Emraan Hashmi, the face of the popular Raaz saga, in the lead and marks his return to the horror genre. Jay K says he enjoyed working with the erstwhile 'Serial Kisser'.

"It was a fabulous experience. He is an intense actor, who knows this genre really well," added the director.

Dybbuk has an impressive cast that includes The Big Bull actor Nikita Dutta, Darshana Banik, Denzil Smith and Vipin Sharma.

It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29 as a Halloween treat for movie buffs.

Dybbuk will be Emraan's third release this year. The actor was seen alongside John Abraham in director Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, which hit the screens in March. The gangster drama catered to the masses and opened to a decent response at the box office. It starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female protagonist and marked her return to Bollywood.

Emraan was last seen in Chehre, which marked his first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The film revolved around the clash between an aged advocate, played by Big B, and a tycoon. The thriller hit the screens after the second Covid-19 lockdown and sank without a trace. It remains to be seen whether Dybbuk helps Emraan get his career back on track.