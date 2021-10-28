'Dybbuk' preview: 5 reasons to watch Emraan Hashmi's new movie

Actor Emraan Hashmi's latest and upcoming movie Dybbuk is set to release on a popular streaming platform on Friday (October 28) much to the delight of fans. The film is a remake of the Malayalam horror-thriller Ezra and revolves around the problems faced by a couple because of an antique box with a dark secret. Here is a look at five reasons to watch the flick.

A homecoming

Dybbuk marks Emraan's return to the horror genre after a hiatus. The star had previously acted in popular films such as Raaz 2, Raaz 3 and Ek Thi Daayan, emerging as the face of the genre. Judging by the trailer, it appears he may add a new dimension to the movie with his relatable dialogue delivery and flawless expressions.

Good source material and great expectations

Ezra, which featured Prithviraj in the lead, emerged as a big hit and received mixed to positive reviews. Director Jay K, who had helmed the original version as well, recently told DH that Dybbuk will be scarier than the Mollywood film. If this is indeed the case, it may prove to be a spine-chilling affair for the audience. That said, a lot will depend on whether the screenplay does justice to the premise and satisfies the Hindi audience.

Nikita's big moment

Nikita Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewaana Dil, which failed to make an impact at the box office. She subsequently acted in films such as Kabir Singh and The Big Bull, garnering limited attention. Priya Anand got scope to showcase her abilities in Ezra as the narrative essentially focussed on the consequences of her character's actions. Nikita might emerge as the surprise package of Dybbuk if it stays true to the original version.

Will Manav steal the show?

Actor Manav Kaul is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The underrated performer impressed one and all with his performance in the courtroom thriller Nail Polish, co-starring Arjun Rampal. He was equally impressive in his segment from Ankahi Kahaniya and complemented Shefali Shah reasonably well. It will interesting to see whether he's able to deliver the goods in Dybbuk.

The timing

There's no denying the fact OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres in Covid times. Big-ticket films such as Laxmmi, Radhe, and Gulabo Sitabo premiered digitally and skipped the theatrical route. The digital space is set to face competition from theatres in the coming days as a slew of high-profile flicks -- right from Sooryavanshi to Satyameva Jayate 2 -- are ready to hit the screens from November 5. Dybbuk might help OTT retain its mojo in these times if it lives up to expectations