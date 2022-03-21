Each day is a learning experience: Actor Aasif Khan on working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Noorani Chehra'

Aasif Khan, who will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Hindi movie Noorani Chehra, says that working with the Kick actor was a learning experience as he has always admired his work.

"It was my dream to act with him when I came to Mumbai. I am very happy that it has finally been fulfilled after nearly 10 years. I have terrific interactions with him. It always feels that you are back to school as you get to learn a lot from him," the actor told DH.

Noorani Chehra is touted to be a quirky romantic drama that deals with body positivity and carries a strong social message. It is being directed by Navaniat Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The film stars Nupur Sanon, who appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the popular music video Filhaal, as the female protagonist and marks her Bollywood debut.

Noorani Chehra comes at a time when Aasif is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention with his work in the web series Human. The actor reveals that he picked an injury midway through the shoot but it made it easier for him to work on the project given his genre.

"I had to visit doctors daily because I injured my thumb. This actually helped me as the show was a medical thriller. I had a bandage on while shooting," added the Panchayat actor.

Human, directed Vipul Shah revolved around the murky issue of 'human trials' and created a buzz in the OTT space because of its effective presentation and sincere performances. It featured Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in the lead.

"I am a big fan of Shefali's work but did not have that many scenes with her. Kirti helped me a lot. It was a good experience," said Aasif.

He will next be seen in the web series Murder in Agonda and a comedy featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.