ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actor and model Jacqueline Fernandez in the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, the attached assets include fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 7.12 crore.

The investigation was part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 case against Chandrasekhar.

“Investigation by ED revealed that a person was contacting people by spoofing calls to dupe them as the numbers reflecting on their phone were from government officers and he claimed to be a Government officer offering to help people for a price. Adopting this, modus operandi said person contacted Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh by impersonating himself as Union Home Secretary, Union Law Secretary, an officer from Prime Minister's Office and junior officials and extorted more than Rs. 200 Crore from her over a period of 1 year on the pretext of contribution to party funds,” ED officials said.

Investigation revealed that the person was conman Chandrasekhar who was running his illegal extortion business from Central Jail, Delhi in connivance with jail officials.

During the investigation, searches were conducted under PMLA at various premises all over India and properties seized viz. Bungalow in Chennai, 26 Cars, Indian currency, valuables etc valued at Rs. 45 Crore appx.

In this case, the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 8 other persons including his wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested under PMLA and subsequently prosecution complaint has been filed before the Special PMLA Court, Patiala House Court against all 9 accused and cognizance has been taken by the Court.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs. 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion.

“Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her.

In addition to these gifts, Chandrasekhar had also given funds to the tune of USD 172913 and AUD 26740 to the close family members of Jacqueline Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator,” an ED statement said.

Chandrasekhar had also delivered cash to the tune of Rs. 15 lakhs to a scriptwriter on behalf of Fernandez as an advance for writing a script for her web series project. This cash amount has also been attached.

