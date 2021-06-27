Ed Sheeran confirms new track with BTS

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says he has teamed up with BTS once again for the music group's upcoming song.

The English singer and the South Korean septet previously collaborated on Make It Right from the latter's 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona.

In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Sheeran on Saturday said he is looking forward to their new track.

"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well," the singer said.

Sheeran appeared on the show to promote his new single "Bad Habits".

BTS has a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit Butter coming up in July, and their label Hybe Corporation previously announced that it will include a brand new track that "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy".

It is, however, uncertain if the group's new song with Sheeran will be included in the CD version of Butter