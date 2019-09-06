Eddie Murphy to go on stand-up comedy tour in 2020

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy has announced that he will be embarking on a stand-up tour next year.

The 58-year-old actor shared the news during his appearance on Netflix podcast Present Company.

"Next year, in 2020, I'm going to go on the road and do some stand-up," Murphy said.

The actor recently confirmed that he will be hosting the December 21 episode of the popular show "Saturday Night Live".

He said the new tour will commence after his stint at "SNL", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked whether he is nervous about the tour, Murphy said, "No... When I think about doing stand-up, this is the perfect analogy: When you go to the pool and the water is cold, freezing, and you go, 'Ah, the water's fucking cold' before you jump in, that's how I feel with stand-up. It's that feeling of ooh, it's going to be freezing when you first jump in."

"That's not nervous or scared; that's just I know the water is cold," he added.

Murphy, meanwhile, will next star in "Dolemite Is My Name". It features the actor as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, best known for portraying the character of Dolemite in both his stand-up routine and a series of blaxploitation films.