Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' to 'Taki O Taki': 10 Kishore Kumar songs to enjoy on his birth anniversary

There's no denying the fact that Kishore Kumar was one of the most popular and celebrated artists from the 'Golden Era' of Hindi cinema. The versatile performer began his acting career with the 1946 release Shikari and soon carved a niche for himself with lively performances in cult films such as Half Ticket, Tamasha, Miss Mary and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

It was, however, it was his work as a singer that established him as an inseparable part of the film industry. On Wednesday, as fans remember 'Kishore Da' on his birth anniversary, let us take a look at 10 of his most popular songs.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si ( Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 1958)

The song has attained cult status over the years. Kishore Kumar's effective vocals did complete justice to the bold and beautiful lyrics. Many feel that the number featured the right mix of innocence and naughtiness.

Ek Chatur Naar (Padosan, 1968)

The singer teamed up with the phenomenal Manna Dey for the fun-filled Ek Chatur Naar, which became an instant hit due to its situational appeal. It was filmed near Mysore and featured Mehmood and Sunil Dutt.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana, 1969)

Mere Sapno Ki Rani, widely regarded as one of the most popular songs from the Kishore Kumar-Rajesh Khanna combination, clicked with the younger generation because of its relatable lyrics. The ace singer's voice complemented Kaka's lively screen presence, resulting in a memorable experience for fans. It was reused in the 2015 Tamil movie Eli, starring ace comedian Vadivelu.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai (Andaz, 1971)

Kishore Kumar lent his voice to the happy version of Zindagi Ek Safar Hai, one of the most popular songs from Andaz. This is one of the songs that established him as the 'King of Yodelling'. It secured the top position in the annual list of Binaca Geetmala for 1971.

Pal Bhar Ke Liye (Johny Mera Naam, 1971)

This timeless gem from Dev Anand's Johny Mera Naam clicked with the audiences as Kishore Kumar's vocals gelled quite well with the evergreen hero's reel image. It was later used in an episode of The Simpsons.

Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera (Amanush, 1975)

Kishore Kumar did complete justice to the Shyamal Mitra-composed gem, which highlighted the pin associated with heartbreak. His mature voice suited the film's leading man Uttam Kumar, adding depth to the narrative. It helped him bag a Filmfare Award. Amanush was directed by Shakti Samanta and emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala (Don, 1978)

The iconic singer redefined the meaning of cool with the catchy Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, a 'desi' number meant for the masses. It had everything-- right from energetic singing to fun lyrics -- that one would expect from a song rendered by Kishore Da.

Om Shanti Om (Karz, 1980)

Kishore Kumar proved to be the ideal choice for the catchy Om Shanti Om song, which was quite ahead of the times. It appealed to the younger audience and proved to be a major highlight of the Subhash Ghai-helmed cult classic. It was a film on Rishi Kapoor, who played the role of a rockstar in the film.

Dekha Ek Khwaab (Silsila, 1981)

His voice added a sense of gravity to the unforgettable Dekha Ek Khwaab, a song about the consequences of simple romantic desires. It was filmed on Big B and written by Javed Akhtar.

Taki O Taki (Himmatwala, 1983)

The song emerged as the choice of the masses as it gave them just what they wanted -- 'paisa vasool' entertainment. Kishore Kumar's energetic vocals complemented Jeetendra effortless dance moves, leaving fans spellbound. Mika sang the new version of Taki O Taki, which was used in the 2013 remake of the same name.