Ekta Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post

Promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14 leaving his near and dear ones in a state of shock. Following this, some fans praised the ‘Patna boy’ for making it big in Bollywood despite being an outsider while others accused B-town biggies of trying to sabotage the self-made hero’s career.

On Tuesday (July 14), a month after SSR’s death, TV producer Ekta Kapoor penned a short note for Sushant and said that he has become a ‘shooting star’. The ‘Czarina of the small screen’ added that he will never be forgotten. She also shared a few throwback photos in which she is seen alongside ‘Anni’.

Sushant began his acting career with the Ekta-backed TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, beginning a new chapter in his life. He subsequently became a household name with Pavitra Rishta. SSR eventually made his big screen debut with the sleeper hit Kai Po Che, proving his mettle. He went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, Dibaker Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and the Aamir Khan starrer PK.

It was, however, the Neeraj Pandey-helmed MS Dhoni that established him as a pan-India star. The film, which was released in multiple languages, revolved around the personal and professional struggles of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and emerged as a treat for ‘Mahi’ fans.

SSR, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Raabta (co-starring Kriti Sanon) did not do well at the box office. He soon bounced back with the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the sleeper hit Chhichhore. The Karan Johar-backed Drive, however, failed to secure a theatrical release and arrived directly on Netflix.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, is slated to release directly on Hotstar on July 24. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres, which did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.