Elated over becoming grand father, says Telugu star Chiranjeevi

Mega star Chiranjeevi on Tuesday expressed happiness over his actor-son Ram Charan becoming father, describing it as a very special occasion.

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela became parents to their first child, a baby girl this morning. Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital where Upasana was admitted.

Speaking to reporters here, Chiranjeevi said, "Today at 1.49 AM, Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. Our family is extremely happy. We have been seeking for many years now that they should become parents and put a baby in our hands. By the grace of god and the blessings of all, it has come true."

"We consider it very special that the baby is born on Tuesday, which is auspicious day for praying to Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman)," he said.

Earlier, taking to Twitter to announce the news, Chiranjeevi said: "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!."

Meanwhile, fans of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan burst into celebrations over the birth of the baby girl. At some places, they offered prayers in temples and burst crackers.