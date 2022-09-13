Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen gets Outstanding Supporting Actor award in a drama series

Actor Matthew Macfadyen won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Succession for playing Tom Wambsgans at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.
At the 2022 awards, Macfadyen was up against out Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Young-soo (Squid Game), reports Collider.
Mcfadyen won for his performance as Tom Wambsgans on the third season of Succession.
The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 and aired live in India on Lionsgate Play.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Saffron gripped over Rahul's 'drip'
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope