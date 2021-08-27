Emraan Hashmi is a producer's actor, a nice human being: Anand Pandit on 'Chehre'

Anand Pandit, the producer of Emraan Hashmi's latest movie Chehre, says that the erstwhile 'Serial Kisser' is a good human who understands the challenges faced by a producer.

"Emraan is one of my favourites. He is a producer's actor in the truest sense as he's always ready to cooperate with us in whatever way possible. I also found him to be a great human being," he told DH.

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, is a thriller that revolves around the showdown between a tycoon--played by the Murder star, and an aged lawyer.

The film features Amitabh Bachchan as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with Hashmi. Big B's new avatar has garnered a fair deal of attention as it is completely different from his previous looks. Pandit says he enjoyed working with the legend as it was a learning experience for him.

"I admire everything about Bachchan saab -- right from his support for all artistes to his discipline. He is an institution and we can learn a lot from him," added the producer.

Chehre was to hit the screens last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers decided to release it in theatres in April but the plan had to be dropped due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Anand, however, was, not too worried about the delays.

"This is a thriller and such films can never be outdated even if delayed numerous times," said Pandit.

Chehre hit the screens on Friday, receiving positive reviews from critics. The consensus is that it's a slick thriller that works mainly because of the complex reel dynamics between Big B and Hashmi. This is the second major Hindi movie to release in cinemas after the second wave of the coronavirus. Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom premiered in theatres last week and opened to a decent response at the box office. It, however, failed to reach its potential as it didn't release in Maharashtra due to Covid-19 restrictions. It remains to be seen whether Chehre, which too hasn't released in the all-important market, manages to help the industry regain its mojo.