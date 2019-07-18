Emraan Hashmi starts shooting for 'Ezra' in Mauritius

Emraan Hashmi starts shooting for 'Ezra' in Mauritius

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2019, 14:10pm ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2019, 14:17pm ist
The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Emraan Hashmi began shooting for the horror film "Ezra" in Mauritius, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of T-Series.t

"Our next project, #Ezra starring @emraanhashmi begins in Mauritius. Day one Mahurat shot of #Ezra. Directed by #JayKrishnan," the tweet read.

"Ezra" will be directed by Jay Krishnan, who also helmed the 2017 original.

A Panorama Studios Production, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak.

It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

bollywood
mauritius
Emraan Hashmi
Comments (+)
 