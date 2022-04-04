Enjoy comic, intense roles equally: Kunal Khemu

Actor Kunal Khemu is someone who has never hesitated to experiment with his reel image. The star rose to fame with his work in realistic movies such as Traffic Signal and Kalyug and soon surprised fans with his comic timing in Golmaal 3, Dhol and Go Goa Gone. Speaking to DH, he says that he enjoys both extremes as the idea to keep doing different roles.

This is exactly why he is excited about his upcoming series Abhay 3, which features him in the role of a cop. Kunal reveals that he did not face difficulties in prepping for it as he essayed the character in the previous seasons.

Abhay 3 is slated to premiere on Zee5 on April 8.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How was the experience of returning to the world of Abhay?

It was great as I have always enjoyed playing the character. I was excited about returning to a character that I have already done twice.

How did you prepare for Abhay 3?

It was actually the first season where I needed more time to understand the character and the show as it marked my first outing in the space. We got good feedback for Abhay, which gave me confidence for the second part. Season 2 and this one are set in the same timeline. So, in a way, we were on autopilot. The process became easier.

Any similarity between Kunal and Abhay?

I like the fact that he believes in what he is doing and is passionate about his work. He works towards what he wants to achieve. For me, he is on call all the time as one problem comes up after the other. I am, like Abhay, someone who does not rest till a problem is solved.

Do you feel the process of preparing for web shows is more challenging than the one followed for films?

In a web show, you have to play a character for a longer duration, sometimes across seasons. So more mental preparation is the need of the hour. Characters are also more layered.

How easy or difficult is the process of detaching from the character?

Over time, we have learned the process of 'switching on' and then 'off'. This is a fictional show and we are in a world of make-believe. All in all, the process was tougher the first time but is easier now.

What type of roles do you enjoy more--realistic or comic?

I enjoy both as ultimately comedy too is all about doing different characters. You are really not going to be doing the same character again. It's not like standup comedy. So, there is a lot of preparation needed in either case.

Any dream roles?

None really. That said, I would want to try out a song-and-dance type role as well as something in the action space