'Eternals' new trailer out: Marvel explains why Angelina Jolie's character didn't stop Thanos

A new trailer for filmmaker Chloe Zhao's much-anticipated movie Eternals dropped on social media on Thursday, giving another glimpse of the superhero group.

"When you love something, you protect it." Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/ClywAG421i — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 19, 2021

Directed by Zhao, the movie is about the titular group who has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years.

Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to Earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants.

The movie features a starry and diverse cast of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

The new trailer starts with Hayek's Ajak explaining the events that happened in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

She says the events that unfolded in "Endgame" have led to a new "emergence", referring to the Deviants.

For the fans, the trailer offers an explanation to one of the most compelling questions they had after watching the teaser trailer which was released in May -- Why didn't the Eternals stop Thanos from wiping off half the humanity in "Infinity War?"

In a scene, Chan's Sersi is seen explaining the origins of the Eternals to her current boyfriend Dane Whitman, played by Madden's "Game of Thrones" co-star Kit Harington.

"Why didn't you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war or all the other terrible things through history?" asks Whitman as trailer shows some of the worst human tragedies, including the dropping of nuclear bombs in Japan.

To this, she replies, "We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved."

The trailers then shows a celestial, implying that the orders came from the groups' creators.

Unlike the first teaser, the new trailer is action-packed and Madden's Ikaris is seen firing cosmic energy beams from his eyes in air while battling a Deviant.

In the next frame, Nanjiani's Kingo, who was seen in a Bollywood dance sequence number in the earlier trailer, fires cosmic energy projectiles from his hands towards a creature.

The action-packed trailer also gives a glimpse at Kro, the leader of the Deviants.

Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for best director for her film "Nomadland", has penned the film's screenplay with Patrick Burleigh Ryan Firpo and Matthew K Firpo.

Produced by Marvel Studios, Eternals will be released in November this yea