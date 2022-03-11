'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' day 1 box office collection report: Suriya's movie opens to a fair response

Actor Suriya's latest movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan hit the screens on March 10, giving 'Nadippin Nayakan' fans a reason to rejoice. The biggie created a fair deal of pre-release buzz among movie buffs as it is the mass hero's first theatrical release since Kaappaan, which premiered in theatres in 2019. Did this help the rural actioner set the box office on fire? Here's the detailed report.

Day 1 collection

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has opened to a decent response at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the fact that the advance bookings in certain areas were not as impressive as expected. Its day 1 collection will be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 9 crore, according to initial trade estimates. Etharkkum Thunindhavan fared well in 'B' and 'C' markets given its setting. Its performance in Chennai, however, could have been better.

Deep dive

Etharkkum Thunindhavan wasn't promoted as aggressively as it could have been, which affected its performance. The fact that its leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan isn't an 'A-lister' too went against the Pandiraj-helmed flick. Suriya's popularity among the mass audience, however, helped it get decent patronage. Its timing too appears to be quite good as Tamil Nadu has lifted Covid-19 curbs and the 'third wave' is under control.

Living up to expectations

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has, either way, matched the box office performance of Suriya's last two theatrical releases NGK and Kaappaan as they collected nearly Rs 6 crore in Tamil Nadu when they hit the screens in 2019. It, however, hasn't been able to touch Ajith Kumar's Valimai as the action-thriller collected a record Rs 36.17 crore in the state last month.

The road ahead

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has received positive reviews with critics lauding the top-notch performances and 'massy' action scenes. The word of mouth is positive, which is likely to work in its favour in the coming days. It will, however, face competition from Prabhas' new movie Radhe Shyam, which hits the screens today, as 'Darling' has a sizeable fanbase in Tamil Nadu because of his work in the Baahubali movies.