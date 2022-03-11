'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' day 1 box office collection report: Suriya's movie opens to a fair response

Actor Suriya's latest movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan hit the screens on March 10, giving 'Nadippin Nayakan' fans a reason to rejoice. The biggie created a fair deal of pre-release buzz among movie buffs as it is the mass hero's first theatrical release since Kaappaan, which premiered in theatres in 2019. Did this help the rural actioner set the box office on fire? Here's the detailed report.
Day 1 collection
Etharkkum Thunindhavan has opened to a decent response at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the fact that the advance bookings in certain areas were not as impressive as expected. Its day 1 collection will be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 9 crore, according to initial trade estimates. Etharkkum Thunindhavan fared well in 'B' and 'C' markets given its setting. Its performance in Chennai, however, could have been better.
Deep dive
Etharkkum Thunindhavan wasn't promoted as aggressively as it could have been, which affected its performance. The fact that its leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan isn't an 'A-lister' too went against the Pandiraj-helmed flick. Suriya's popularity among the mass audience, however, helped it get decent patronage. Its timing too appears to be quite good as Tamil Nadu has lifted Covid-19 curbs and the 'third wave' is under control.
Living up to expectations
Etharkkum Thunindhavan has, either way, matched the box office performance of Suriya's last two theatrical releases NGK and Kaappaan as they collected nearly Rs 6 crore in Tamil Nadu when they hit the screens in 2019. It, however, hasn't been able to touch Ajith Kumar's Valimai as the action-thriller collected a record Rs 36.17 crore in the state last month.
The road ahead
Etharkkum Thunindhavan has received positive reviews with critics lauding the top-notch performances and 'massy' action scenes. The word of mouth is positive, which is likely to work in its favour in the coming days. It will, however, face competition from Prabhas' new movie Radhe Shyam, which hits the screens today, as 'Darling' has a sizeable fanbase in Tamil Nadu because of his work in the Baahubali movies.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high
No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world