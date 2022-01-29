Excited to play someone who had the drive to transform his ideas into reality: Jim Sarbh on 'Rocket Boys'

Jim Sarbh is excited about his upcoming series Rocket Boys as it features him in the role of Padma Bhushan Homi J Bhabha, a 'dynamic individual' who transformed his remarkable vision into a reality.

"Everything about the project drew me towards it. It has a great character. I got the opportunity to play someone who was such a dynamic individual. He had the drive to make his vision a reality," he told DH.

This was a challenging project for Sarbh as Bhabha is regarded as a cult figure because of his efforts towards establishing India as a nuclear power. The actor tried to do justice to his legacy by understanding the principles he stood for.

"The basic preparation involved reading up on him. I also watched his speeches. The basic idea was to capture his approach to life," he added.

Rocket Boys, directed by Abhay Pannu, is touted to be a tribute to India's finest scientific minds and highlights the finer details of Inda's space programme. It stars Ishwak Singh, who rose to fame with his work in Paatal Lok, as Vikram Sarabhai and may prove to be a gamechanger for him.

"I enjoyed working with him as it was a great experience. Our chemistry is an important part of the narrative. But then, more than him, I interacted with the director," added Sarbh.

Rocket Boys has an impressive supporting cast that includes Tamil star Regina Cassandra and veteran actor Rajit Kapur, who became a household name with his portrayal of Byomkesh Bakshi.

The series comes at a time when Sarbh is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor, who emerged as a 'digital sensation' with his work in Made in Heaven, was last seen in the direct-to--OTT film Taish. The movie, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, received praise for its intense performances. It remains to be seen whether Rocket Boys proves to be another feather in the cap for Sarbh when it releases on Sonyliv on February 4.