Exciting Telugu OTT releases lined up this week

Exciting week ahead for Telugu OTT audience with 'Pushpa', 'Ghani', 'Akhanda'

Venkatesh Daggubati's crime thriller Drushyam 2 is slated for its worldwide premiere on November 25

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 23 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 14:41 ist
'Drushyam 2' will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Credit: iStock Photo

With multiple releases ahead in Tollywood, the OTT audience seems to be excited for the bonanza that awaits them.

The season's much-hyped movies like Pushpa, Ghani, Shyam Singha Roy, and Akhanda, the coming weeks are to be full of entertainment in Tollywood.

Also, the upcoming week is to see a couple of interesting movies, which are to be released on OTT platforms. Four movies are to hit OTT for their digital releases.

Venkatesh Daggubati's crime thriller Drushyam 2 is slated for its worldwide premiere on November 25. This movie is the sequel to Venkatesh and Meena-starrer Drushyam, which was released earlier. Now that the sequel is prepped up for its release on Prime Video, it is expected that Drushyam 2 would catch up with the existing hype.

On the other hand, Akash Puri's recent movie Romantic is to be premiered on Aha. The makers have announced to release the movie on Telugu OTT platform Aha on November 26. Also, Sai Dharam Tej's critically acclaimed movie Republic is to be premiered on ZEE5 from November 26. BRO, a slice-of-life drama featuring Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor will be made available for streaming on SonyLIV from November 26.

