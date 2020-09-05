Fahadh Faasil, director Alphonse Puthren to team up for 'Paattu'

Noted Mollywood filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will be teaming up with actor Fahadh Faasil for his next directorial venture, titled Paattu. It will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments and is likely to feature the fast-rising star in a new avatar.

Alphonse made his directorial debut with the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Neram, starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim, that clicked with the target audience. It was, however, the 2015 release Premam that established him as a household name. The film, revolving around the essence of love, featured Nivin-Sai Pallavi as the lead pair and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. It was later remade in Telugu under the same title with Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The remake too did well at the box office.

Paattu marks his return to filmmaking after nearly five years.

Meanwhile, Fahadh recently impressed a section of the audience with his performance in the critically-acclaimed CU Soon that reunited him with Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan. The film, shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, revolves around what happens when a young man requests his cousin to help him find his missing lover. He will soon be reuniting with Mahesh for the period-drama Maalik that is slated to hit theatres sometime next year. It is likely to be shot against a decent budget and appeal to the pan-India audience.

