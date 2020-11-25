Failure is frustrating but one needs to learn from it, says singer Renforshort

Canadian singer Renforshort, VH1's 'Spotlight Artist' for November, says that failure is extremely 'frustrating' but one needs to learn from it in order to evolve as a person.

In an interview with DH, the 18-year-old reveals the story behind her popular song I Drive Me Mad and says that it was written shortly after she had a work-related panic attack and is one of the most 'truthful' songs of her career.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to work on I Drive Me Mad?

I Drive Me Mad was written during a panic attack. I had a producer and a writer flying in from New York, and something ended up happening that really messed me up and I didn’t think I’d be able to write anything that day. However, at the same time, I needed to because they had flown in and I didn’t want them to waste that (their time). We wrote this and it ended up being one of my most truthful songs!

How comfortable are you with highlighting your personal struggles through your work?

I’m very comfortable with it now, at first it was very uncomfortable for me but I’ve moved on. I think about what I’d like to hear in music, and that's truthfulness and authenticity. So I do share my personal struggles but not too much in-depth.

How did you find interest in singing?

I have always loved music and performing and used to do musical theatre all the time. Then I realised that all I really wanted to do was sing! so I perused that.

What made you adopt the stage name 'Ren'?

Ren is just short for Lauren and I've always wanted a short form for my name cause I never really loved my name. I felt like this was a way to do that! My real name didn’t really roll off the tongue.

How do you deal with failure?

Dealing with failure is hard for most people, it’s frustrating for me to be completely honest. However, you can’t really do anything about it so you just have to learn from it and apply the learning to the next time you try.

You started young. Does that put more pressure on you?

I don’t feel more pressure because of that. I, in fact, feel like I'm actually really lucky to have started young. I learned this business young and I matured faster. So I feel like it was actually very good for me.

Are you familiar with the Indian music scene? Any favourites?

I’m not very familiar with the Indian music scene but I would really love to be. That’s something I’d like to explore a bit more!