Fans urge actor Dhanush to share an update about his movie 'Jagame Thanthiram' at the earliest

Actor Dhanush's die-hard fans are urging the mass hero to share an update about his upcoming movie Jagame Thanthiram (also known as Jagame Thandhiram), which failed to hit the screens this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They feel they have waited long enough and need clarity on its release date at the earliest.

🙏🏽Thanks a ton for your genuine opinion in support of cinema in theatres 🙏🏽 Eagerly looking forward to celebrate #jagamethanthiram in #rgbvettri https://t.co/QqAS1N4gAK — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) December 30, 2020

This development comes hours after 'D' requested movie buffs to watch actor Vijay's upcoming movie Master in theatres on January 13. The Maari actor had said that cinema can be enjoyed only in theatres and urged fans to stay safe while in public.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action-thriller that features 'Thalapathy' in the role of a rowdy professor. The film is touted to be a mass entertainer with plenty of commercial elements. The director had previously said that the film has been designed for a 'big-screen experience'. It has a star-studded cast that includes Petta actor Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi.

VJS will be seen playing the antagonist in the biggie, which marks his first collaboration with the Jilla star. The two are expected to have a massy confrontation scene in Master.

Jagame Thanthiram, on the other hand, is touted to be a gangster-thriller 'with a twist'. It has piqued the curiosity as it marks Dhanush's first collaboration with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Its soundtrack has been composed by Santosh Narayanan, who had previously impressed fans with his work in Kabali and Kaala.

A few websites had reported that the biggie might release on an OTT platform as opposed to in theatres but the makers seen clarified that it has been designed for the big screen.

One might get clarity on the release date in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently bagged his second international project The Gray Man. The Netflix-backed biggie is touted to be a spy-thriller and it features Chris Evans in the lead. Dhanush also has the Hindi movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan, in his kitty. He is wielding the microphone for the Nagarjuna-starrer Naan Rudran.