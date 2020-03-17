'Fargo' S4 delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

'Fargo' S4 delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 17 2020, 14:39pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 14:39pm ist
Reuters photo

The season four of "Fargo" has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-awaited new season, featuring Chris Rock, will not have its scheduled premiere on April 19.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The FX Network show has been filming in Chicago for several months, but some episodes were still left to be shot when its production shut down last week, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Many unscripted shows, such as late-night talk shows like "Saturday Night Live", have gone on hiatus.

Follow updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Several big films -- "No Time to Die", "Mulan", "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9" --have delayed their releases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Netflix
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 