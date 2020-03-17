'Fargo' S4 delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

The season four of "Fargo" has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-awaited new season, featuring Chris Rock, will not have its scheduled premiere on April 19.

The FX Network show has been filming in Chicago for several months, but some episodes were still left to be shot when its production shut down last week, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Many unscripted shows, such as late-night talk shows like "Saturday Night Live", have gone on hiatus.

Several big films -- "No Time to Die", "Mulan", "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9" --have delayed their releases.