Farhan Akhtar ties the knot with actor Shibani Dandekar

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, was an intimate affair

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 20 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 13:24 ist
Actor Farhan Akhtar. Credit: Facebook/FarhanAkhtar

Bollywood star and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday got married to actor-host Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala. 

The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years.

Although there was no official confirmation from the couple, the social media has been flooded with images from the wedding ceremony.

Farhan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown—teamed with a veil of the same colour.

According to reports, the duo exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were present. 

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Dandekar's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others. 

Earlier in the day, Farah Khan posted a photo with Zoya Akhtar from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page.

"Aaj hamare bhai @faroutakhtar ki shaadi hain (Today, our brother Farhan is getting married) @zoieakhtar #sisterselfie #khandala" she wrote in the caption.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. 

The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters— Shakya and Akira.

Dandekar has featured on series like Four More Shots Please and Hostages.

