'Fast and Furious 9' new trailer: Vin Diesel locks horn with a ghost from his past

Vin Diesel's upcoming movie Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, on wednesday (April 14) dropped the latest trailer on social media platforms much to the delight of fans. It opens with an intense showdown between the Hollywood heart-throb and his reel brother, played by professional wrestler-turned-action star John Cena, which sets the tone for what is to follow.

The trailer suggests that Fast and Furious 9 will revolve around what happens when 'Dom' and his gang find themselves in a difficult situation due to a skilled adversary. Sibling rivalry is one of the key themes of the film, which makes the reel action all the more relatable.



Fast and Furious 9, just like the previous installments of the franchise, features plenty of death-defying stunts and stylish chase sequences. The canvass. however, is a lot bigger this time around.

Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker were the faces of the franchise during its initial years. Several stars were added to the universe over the years, helping the series reach a wider audience. Walker sadly died in a car accident in 2013, leaving fans heartbroken. His character Brian O'Conner 'retired' in Furious 7, the most emotional movie of the Fast and Furious universe.

While many expected Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel to spearhead the brand following Walker's demise, destiny had other plans. 'The Great One' quit the series post the release of The Fate of the Furious due to differences with Vin.

He subsequently teamed up with Jason Satham for Hobbs and Shaw, the Fast and Furious spinoff.



Many feel, Fast and Furious 9 may help Vin prove that he is the undisputed face of the franchise.

This is an equally important outing for John Cena. He previously impressed fans with his work in The Marine and Bumblebee and the perception is that F9 may propel him into the bigger league. The film was slated to release in theaters last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to release later this year.