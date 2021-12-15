'Fast & Furious 10' moves release date to May 2023

The next tenth installment of 'Fast & Furious' saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination as it is now scheduled to hit the theaters in May 2023.

The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023, reports Variety.

That's a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the 'Fast & Furious' sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season.

Universal Pictures is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023 slot.

No details yet on that one beyond that it's from the studio behind 'Shrek' and that it promises to be an event.

The most recent 'Fast & Furious' film, 'F9' opened in theaters last summer. It grossed $726 million globally, an impressive figure that was less than other films in the series primarily because Covid has depressed ticket sales.

Justin Lin, the director of the ninth film in the series as well as several previous installments, returns behind the camera.

The tenth entry will bring back Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and other long-standing members of the 'Fast' family.

