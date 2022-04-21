Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' titled 'Fast X'

'Fast & Furious 10' titled 'Fast X', announces Vin Diesel

'Fast X' will hit the screens on May 19, 2023

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 21 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 12:11 ist
Vin Diesel will be seen in the lead role in the film. Credit: Reuters Photo/Instagram

 Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X, Hollywood star Vin Diesel announced in an Instagram post.

The Universal film, the first half of the Fast and Furious franchise's final chapter, has begun production and slated to be released on May 19, 2023.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor and producer revealed that the film’s title. Diesel also captioned the photo of the movie’s title logo as “Day one…,” which confirms production has started on the franchise’s tenth installment.

The film is being directed and produced by longtime franchise director Justin Lin.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the latest to join the cast of the star-studded film that also includes Jason Momoa as the new entrant.

The original movie series will wrap with the two-part finale but the Fast universe, a profitable title for the studio, is expected to continue with a series of spinoffs. 

Vin Diesel
Hollywood
Entertainment News
Fast & Furious

