Feel bad I didn’t get to meet you: Rashmika Mandanna on recent incident involving a fan

A die-hard Rashmika Mandanna fan recently travelled 900 Kms-- from Telangana to Kodagu-- to meet the actor but failed to do so as she was in Mumbai. The 'Kodava Beauty' has now reacted to the incident and urged her supporters to refrain from doing such things . She added that it makes her 'feel bad' that she did not get to meet her fan.



Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me..

Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you🥺 I really really hope to meet you one day❤️ but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! 🌸🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

Rashmika began her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party, garnering attention with her work. She soon entered Tollywood with Chalo and eventually emerged as a bankable star with Geetha Govindam. She consolidated her standing in the industry with Sarileru Neekevvaru and the Nithiin-starrer Bheeshma. The 'Karnataka Crush' was last seen in Sulthan, which hit the screens earlier this year and marked her Tamil debut.



Rashmika hopes to continue her rise to superstardom with her upcoming movie Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun. It is an action drama that revolves around the journey of a lorry driver. The Sukumar-helmed film will hit the screens later this year in multiple languages. It was to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead but that did not happen as the Spyder hero opted out of the film over 'creative differences' with the team.



Rashmika is set to enter Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is a spy-thriller that revolves around a dangerous RAW operation. Major portions of the film have been shot in Lucknow. She is also part of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, touted to be the biggest project of her career. The inside talk is that Tollywood's 'Comrade' has the potential to emerge as a major star in Bollywood.



She will also be seen in the Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri . The Sharwanand-starrer has been directed by Tirumala Kishore, who previously wielded the microphone for movies such as Chitralahari, Nenu Sailaja and the Ram-starrer Red, and will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.