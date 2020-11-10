'Feel small in front of new breed', Amitabh Bachchan praises new stars

Praising the young artistes of Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he is fortunate to live in an era where he is a witness to the "mightiest of talents" across all screens.

The 78-year-old veteran took to his blog on Monday and wrote that the explosion of talent isn't limited to just actors but in all departments of filmmaking.

"I am so fortunate to be living in this era when the opportunity is being got of witnessing the mightiest of talents invade the screen - well now of the TV and not the theatres - and leaving one stunned by their brilliance.

"The writing, the filming, the camera work, the exploitation of the regions in the country never seen before and then the most natural of performances explode before you and you feel so small and inadequate," Bachchan said.

The Gulabo Sitabo star said despite his career of over 50 years, there are many lessons he learns "each hour", especially when he watches new talents emerging.

"I am in awe of this new breed, I am in celebration of the fresh talent bursting out from the confines of the screen. I am looking at myself and feel so helpless, so small in front of them. What great moving pictures be made, in this realm of the year and years to come," he added.

Bachchan was last seen on-screen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which marked his first digital release.

The actor will next star in films like Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's thriller Chehre.