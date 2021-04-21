'Feeling Through' short film review: Hits the right notes

The Oscar-nominated Feeling Through is an emotionally gripping short film that caters to the tastes of the sensitive cinephile. It revolves around what happens when a teenager, who is looking for a place to spend the night, meets a deaf and blind person at a bus stop. The basic plot is quite simple but manages to hit the right notes due to the effective execution.

The initial few minutes are a bit on the slower side and do a good job of establishing the world of Feeling Through. The narrative subsequently moves at a pace that does justice to the content. The dynamics between the young protagonist and his 'friend' may remind the viewer of the Bollywood film Anand . Just like the yesteryear classic, the short highlights how the protagonists are in a similar predicament despite being at different points in life.

The dynamics between the characters in Feeling Through may also superficially remind the viewer of the one between Kamal Haasan and Madhavan in the Tamil film movie Anbe Sivam.

The silences and simple actions do the talking at a few points, which is the hallmark of good writing. The emotional bonding/chemistry between the main characters adds intensity to the narrative, keeping the audience hooked.

Steven Prescod is the heart and soul of the short film and does justice to a role that is not as simple as it appears. He emotes with his eyes, highlighting the loneliness of his character. Robert Tarango, who is a deaf and blind person in real life, makes his presence felt. His attempts at trying to communicate with Steven are quite touching. The supporting cast does not get much scope but this is not really a major issue given the format of storytelling.

The simple background score gels with the realistic narrative. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.