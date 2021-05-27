Felt like I was in the middle of a party: Pooja Hegde on shooting with Ranveer Singh for 'Cirkus'

Actor Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the eagerly-awaited movie Cirkus, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Speaking to The Times of India, 'Aravinda' said that she had a terrific time working with the Befikre hero and felt that the whole experience was nothing short of a party.

Pooja added that Ranveer is a livewire and has a great sense of humour.

Cirkus is touted to be a comedy-drama and marks the Maharshi actor's first collaboration with top filmmaker Rohit Shetty. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, which served as the basis of Sanjeev Kumar's classic movie Angoor, and is likely to be a laugh riot. It has an impressive cast that includes Varun Sharma, who impressed fans with his work in Roohi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.



Pooja, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be turning her attention to the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is touted to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie Veeram, which starred mass hero Ajith Kumar, and is likely to carry a nice message.



Pooja will be seen alongside pan-India actor Prabhas in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar. It revolves around the journey of two lovers and will cater to those fond of romantic sagas. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is slated to release in theatres on July 30. Pooja also has films with Tamil star Vijay and young hero Akhil Akkineni in her kitty.



Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in the sports drama 83, which features him in the role of former India cricketer Kapil Dev. It was to be released last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will hit the screens once things return to normal. Ranveer also has Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the kitty