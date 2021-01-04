Film and game show on Rubik's Cube in the works

The Rubik's Cube, the best-selling puzzle toy, will be the subject of a new feature film and a game show.

Production banner Hyde Park Entertainment Group, owned by Ashok Amritraj, and Endeavor Content have joined hands to develop a movie with the eponymous brand based on the best-selling puzzle toy, reported Variety.

Hyde Park is also working with Endeavor Content-backed The Wall producer Glassman Media for a game show based on the Rubik's Cube.

Details about the film are still sparse but it is known that the project will be produced by Ashok Amritraj and executive produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park.

Whereas, Ashok Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media will serve as executive producers on the game show.

Ashok Amritraj said he has had a personal and nostalgic connection to the toy from his early days in India.

"I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik's/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik's universe."

"The Rubik's Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences," Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content, added.

The Rubik's Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik. Originally called the Magic Cube, the puzzle was licensed by Rubik to be sold by Ideal Toy Corporation in 1980 via businessman Tibor Laczi and Seven Towns founder Tom Kremer.

The toy requires the player to unlock a web of six, mixed-up colours, twisting the cube to show just one colour on every side. Since 2018, amateur and professional "speedcubers" have faced off at the Rubik's Cube World Championship Finals in Boston.

Most recently, another classic game -- chess -- saw a rise in popularity courtesy the success of Netflix series The Queen's Gambit