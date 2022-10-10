Film 'Goodbye' raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend

Film 'Goodbye' raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 10 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:14 ist
Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna speaks during a press conference for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Goodbye'. Credit: PTI Photo

Family drama Goodbye has earned Rs 5 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, Goodbye opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7. It earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively.

"Goodbye, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend," the makers said.

Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan also round out the cast of Goodbye.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amitabh Bachchan
Neena Gupta
Rashmika Mandanna
bollywood
films
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 