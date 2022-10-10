Film 'Goodbye' raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend

Family drama Goodbye has earned Rs 5 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.
Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.
According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, Goodbye opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7. It earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively.
"Goodbye, Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend," the makers said.
Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan also round out the cast of Goodbye.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive