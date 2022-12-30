Film to be made on ‘Maavu Bevu’ album

Film to be made on ‘Maavu Bevu’ album

Previously, the National Award-winning ‘Mysore Mallige’ (1992) was also based on a collection of popular songs by Kannada poet K S Narasimhaswamy

Rishab Vinay Malde
Rishab Vinay Malde,
  • Dec 30 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 16:42 ist
Maavu Bevu poster. Credit: Special Arrangement

Suchendra Prasad’s upcoming film Maavu Bevu is a celebration of music and Kannada poetry. The seasoned actor, who has directed the film, told Showtime that the declining value of literature pushed him to make the film. It is based on an album by the same name, sung by the legendary S P Balasubrahmanyam. The tunes were composed by C Ashwath.

Previously, the National Award-winning Mysore Mallige (1992) was also based on a collection of popular songs by Kannada poet K S Narasimhaswamy. “The idea of my film doesn’t come from ‘Mysore Mallige’. In that film, songs of the album were woven around a story. We have made a film from the meanings of songs from the album Maavu Bevu,” said Suchendra Prasad.

The film also aims to reintroduce the Ankalipi Kavya in Kannada cinema. The film has famous Kannada proverbs in conversational form.”

“Doddarangegowda, who wrote the lyrics, wished to visualise his words on screen. When I came up with the idea of a film, he loved it,” said the director.

The movie stars Sandeep Neenasam, Danny Kuttappa, Chaitra, Supriya, Ranjitha, Srinivasamurthy, Sundrashri, and Chakravarthi Davangere. The movie has been produced by Rajashekar Somashekar under ‘Sri Sai Gagan Productions’.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Kannada movie

What's Brewing

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

Theatre set designs go minimal

Theatre set designs go minimal

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

 