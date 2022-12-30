Film to be made on ‘Maavu Bevu’ album

Suchendra Prasad’s upcoming film Maavu Bevu is a celebration of music and Kannada poetry. The seasoned actor, who has directed the film, told Showtime that the declining value of literature pushed him to make the film. It is based on an album by the same name, sung by the legendary S P Balasubrahmanyam. The tunes were composed by C Ashwath.

Previously, the National Award-winning Mysore Mallige (1992) was also based on a collection of popular songs by Kannada poet K S Narasimhaswamy. “The idea of my film doesn’t come from ‘Mysore Mallige’. In that film, songs of the album were woven around a story. We have made a film from the meanings of songs from the album Maavu Bevu,” said Suchendra Prasad.

The film also aims to reintroduce the Ankalipi Kavya in Kannada cinema. The film has famous Kannada proverbs in conversational form.”

“Doddarangegowda, who wrote the lyrics, wished to visualise his words on screen. When I came up with the idea of a film, he loved it,” said the director.

The movie stars Sandeep Neenasam, Danny Kuttappa, Chaitra, Supriya, Ranjitha, Srinivasamurthy, Sundrashri, and Chakravarthi Davangere. The movie has been produced by Rajashekar Somashekar under ‘Sri Sai Gagan Productions’.