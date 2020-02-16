Filmfare Awards 2020 winners : 'Gully Boy' mania runs wild; Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar spring a surprise

The Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati on February 15 and this marked the first time the event took place outside Mumbai, which made things quite special. Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy emerged as the showstopper and bagged awards in several categories. In doing so, it overshadowed Shahid Kapoor's controversial blockbuster Kabir Singh (a remake of the Tollywood hit Arjun Reddy), the other 'hot favourite' heading into the big night.
Here is the Filmfare 2020 winners' list.
Best Film - Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Film: Article 15 and Sonchiriya
Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy
Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy
Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2
Best Action - War
Best Background Score - Gully Boy
Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya
Best Cinematography - Gully Boy
Best Costume - Sonchiriya
Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design - Gully Boy
Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX - War