Filmfare Awards 2020 winners : 'Gully Boy' mania runs wild; Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar spring a surprise

The Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati on February 15 and this marked the first time the event took place outside Mumbai, which made things quite special. Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy emerged as the showstopper and bagged awards in several categories. In doing so, it overshadowed Shahid Kapoor's controversial blockbuster Kabir Singh (a remake of the Tollywood hit Arjun Reddy), the other 'hot favourite' heading into the big night.

Here is the Filmfare 2020 winners' list.

Best Film - Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Film: Article 15 and Sonchiriya

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War