Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty recently and is now back home and recuperating, his spokesperson said on Thursday. The Gangs of Wasseypur director, who is doing fine, had the cardiac procedure after he complained of chest pain last week, added a source close to him.

"Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern," his representative said in a brief statement.

The 48-year-old director has been advised rest for a couple of weeks, he added.

Kashyap is best known for directing critical hits like Black Friday, Raman Raghav 2.0 and the Netflix show Sacred Games.

He is currently working on Dobaaraa, featuring his "Manmarziyaan" star Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film, which wrapped its shooting in March, is in post-production