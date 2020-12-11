Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday. Remo reportedly underwent an angioplasty at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

His wife Lezille, with family, friends and neighbours, rushed him to the hospital.

Remo (46) had choreographed films like Chameli, Dhoom, 36 China Town, Delhi Heights, Rock On!! and London Dreams. He has also directed films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others. He has also judged TV dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance India Dance and Dance Plus.

He received the award for 'Best Choreography' for Bajirao Mastani's 'Deewani Mastani' at 63rd National Film Awards.