Filmmaker Halitha shameem praises Jyothika starrer ‘PonMagal Vandhal’: It encourages survivours to speak out

Filmmaker Halitha Shameem, who is slowly but surely carving a niche for herself in Kollywood, recently took to Facebook and praised actress Jyothika for stealing the show with her ‘awe-inspiring’ performance in PonMagal Vandhal. She said that the Kaatrin Mozhi star lived the character and elevated the ‘riveting’ movie to new heights. She added that PonMagal Vandhal is an important film that ‘encourages’ survivours to speak up. She also gave a shout out to young director JJ Fredrick for making an impact with his work.

PonMagal Vandhal, touted to be a courtroom drama, features ‘Jyo’ in the role of a lawyer and highlights what happens when she takes up a challenging case. According to the director, it has a ‘layered’ narrative that touches upon several real-life issues. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 crisis. The makers ultimately decided to release it directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 29. The cast of the Suriya-backed movie includes R Parthiban and K Bhagyaraj.

Coming back to Halitha, she rose to fame with the well-received Sillu Karupatti that featured Visaranai actor Samuthirakani in a key role. The film was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) where it received a favourable response from those in attendance. The film recently also received a thumbs up from Sai Pallavi and this helped it gain more traction. It will interesting to see if the positive response to the film helps the director bag a big film in the near future.

