Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19

Ganguly had recently gone to Bolpur for outdoor shooting

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 28 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 19:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

National award-winning film director Kaushik Ganguly on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Ganguly had recently gone to Bolpur for outdoor shooting for his new project "Kabaddi Kabaddi" and had returned to Kolkata two days back.

"It caught up with me. In spite of taking all precautions while shooting, Ive tested positive with mild symptoms," the Nagarkirtan director said on Facebook.

"Currently in home isolation under Dr. Rajib Seal. Requesting those who came in touch with me in the last 7 days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win," he said.

The friends and followers of the 52-year-old filmmaker wished him a speedy recovery.

The director is known for acclaimed films in Bengali cinema such as "Shabdo", "Jyeshthoputro", "Chotoder Chobi", "Cinemawala" and "Bisorjon" among others.

He had recently completed shooting for his first Hindi work "Manohar Pandey".

In past one week, Bengali film hero Jeet, actors Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Subhasree Ganguly and Parno Mittra were diagnosed with Covid-19 and all are in home isolation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kaushik Ganguly
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 