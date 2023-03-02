FIR against Gauri Khan over property purchase

FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri in Lucknow over property purchase

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone elsen

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 02 2023, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 11:08 ist
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

An FIR has been lodged against Gauri Khan, designer and wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh.

The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Gauri Khan
India News
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 