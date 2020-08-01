Firecracker-like sound draws police to Kangana's Manali home

Firecracker sound draws police to Kangana's Manali home

The police received a call about the incident on Friday night, following which a team rushed to her house and searched the entire area. Credit: AFP Photo

Police were called at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Manali home after a sound like that made by a firecracker was heard outside, an official said on Saturday.

The police received a call about the incident on Friday night, following which a team rushed to her house and searched the entire area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI.

The CCTV camera footage was also checked, but no anti-social activity was noticed, he said.

Ranaut was at her home when the incident took place, the SP said.  

In reply to a question, he said the police did not find any evidence of firing outside her house.

Ranaut has been criticising a section of Bollywood over 'nepotism' after the death of her colleague Sushant Singh Rajput. The SP said the Friday night incident was not linked to this.  

He reiterated that even the private security guard deployed at the actor's house told the police that the sound was like that made by a firecracker. 

