First glimpse of 'Vikrant Rona' to be revealed on Sudeep's birthday

Kannada star Sudeep took to Twitter on Saturday (August 28) to announce that the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona will be unveiled on September 2, coinciding with his birthday. The film is touted to be a fantasy adventure drama and it features the mass hero in a stylish new avatar. The buzz is that he plays a hunter in the biggie.

The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari and marks his first collaboration with Sudeep, The filmmaker rose to fame with RangiTaranga , which received rave reviews for its engaging storyline. He, however, failed to deliver the goods with his second directorial venture Rajaratha, which featured Nirup Bhandari and Arya in the lead. The general feeling is that Vikrant Rona has the potential to help him bounce back.

The flick has an impressive cast that includes Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda and Vasuki Vaibhav. Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special role in what is the first Kannada movie of her career. Her glamorous look has garnered a fair deal of attention on social media.

Sudeep, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star is awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3. the third instalment of the Kotigobba series.

It has been directed by Shiva Karthik and marks his first collaboration with the actor. It has an impressive cast that includes Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das and Madonna Sebastian of Premam fame. The Eega baddie is part of Upendra's magnum opus Kabzaa, a period drama set to be released in multiple languages.



It has been directed by R Chandru, who last collaborated with the 'Real Star' for I Love You. Sudeep is also likely to team up with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who directed the cult Tamil film Mankatha, for a pan-India movie. He was to star in the gangster saga Billa Ranga Baashaa but it has been put on hold.