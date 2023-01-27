'Pathaan' screened at Rajasthan's inflatable theatre

First-of-its-kind inflatable theatre unveiled in Rajasthan, screens 'Pathaan'

The theatre has been set up in collaboration with Vikas Malu's Kuber Entertainment

  Jan 27 2023
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:26 ist

Bollywood veteran Satish Kaushik on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind inflatable digital theatre in Sardarshahar town of Rajasthan's Churu district.

The theatre has been installed by PictureTime Digiplex. Post the inauguration, a screening of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller 'Pathaan' was held at the theatre.

The theatre has been set up in collaboration with Vikas Malu's Kuber Entertainment.

In a press release, PictureTime said it will be spreading its presence in Rajasthan and Haryana with more screens in association with Kuber Entertainment.

The company is also screening "Pathaan" at its inflatable theatre in Leh, Ladakh, touted as the world's highest mobile theatre.

The Hindi film is also being screened in the company's three other inflatable theatres in Asifabad (Telangana), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan) and Arunachal Pradesh.

