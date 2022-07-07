Poster of Trisha as Kundavai in 'Ponniyin Selvan' out

First poster of Trisha as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 07 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 14:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@LycaProductions

The makers of director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan on Thursday released the first look of actress Trisha as princess Kundavai in the film.

Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, which are jointly producing the film, tweeted the first look poster and said, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai!"

The makers have already released the first look poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini in the film.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

Mani Ratnam

